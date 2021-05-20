7 things to do in Great Yarmouth this wet weekend

Published: 2:21 PM May 20, 2021

A turtle at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre which is once again open to the general public. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

From pubs to live entertainment, there are still plenty of great ways to enjoy the weekend in Great Yarmouth - whatever the weather and even if it's soggy.





1. What: Traditional Ale and Cider

Where: Tombstone Brewery and Saloon Bar

6 George Street

Great Yarmouth

NR30 1HR

When: Saturday 12pm - 10pm and Sunday 12pm - 6pm

The Tombstone welcomes customers old and new. - Credit: James Weeds

Tombstone Brewery and Saloon Bar, CAMRA's Pub of the Year for 2020, is back open with 24 seats available indoors, with more outside if the weather is suitable.

It has seven ales on tap, as well as over 20 ciders.

Featured ales this weekend are Texas Jack, Stagecoach and Green Jack's Canary Premier pale ale to celebrate Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League.





2. What: Rock Pool Explorer

Where: Sealife Centre

Marine Parade

Great Yarmouth

NR30 3AH

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9:30am - 3pm

The new Rock Pool Explorer section at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre which is once again open to the general public. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

The Sealife Centre has a new rock pool area where people can get a hands on experience with sea creatures found on the seaside.

The other areas are still open, so visitors can enjoy watching penguins, sharks and Noah, the naughty turtle.

Tickets can be bought on the Sealife Centre website.





3. What: Mingle with moggies

Where: Darling Darlings Cat Lounge

57a Marine Parade

Great Yarmouth

NR30 2EJ

When: Saturday and Sunday 10am - 4pm

Caroline Graham, owner of Darling Darlings Cat Cafe on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Darling Darlings vintage cat lounge has moved to the seafront.

People can sit on retro furniture and flick through Smash Hits and Look In or hear an old LP crackle into life on a record player, while enjoying the company of cats.

Bookings can be made by email at bookings@darlingdarlingscatlounge.co.uk

4. What: Yarmouth Springs Eternal

Where: Primeyarc Art Gallery

Market Gates Shopping Centre

Great Yarmouth

NR30 2BG

When: Sunday 12pm until 4pm

Yarmouth Springs Eternal is an art project focused on creating a sense of community whilst out in nature. - Credit: James Weeds

The Yarmouth Springs Eternal exhibition will be on display for visitors.

The exhibition contains inspired work from people who attended the guided art walks, as well as fermented products.

Also on display are exhibits focusing on pottery, Company Drinks and a caravan photography booth.

Entry is free.





5. What: The Captain Calamity Adventures

Where: St George's Theatre

King Street

Great Yarmouth

NR30 2PG

When: 2:30pm Saturday, May 22

St Georges theatre, Yarmouth.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Guinness World Record breaking Captain Calamity has been busy during lockdown creating a new show of magic and science,

The Captain returns to St George's Theatre outdoor arena for more fun than you can chuck a custard pie at.

If it rains, the theatre will move the show inside.

You can see more of Captain Calamity on his YouTube channel.

Tickets can bought on the St George's Theatre website.





6. What: Jersey Boys and Take That Experience

Where: Ocean Room

Pier Gardens

Gorleston-on-Sea

Great Yarmouth

NR31 6PP

When: 7.00pm Friday, May 21

The Ocean Room nightclub in Gorleston, now run in partnership between Kelly Evans and her cousin Ben Jay. Photo: Howard Marshall - Credit: Archant

Ocean Room is offering a night of live entertainment with two tribute acts.

Jersey Boys is the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and the Take That Experience have been "wowing" audiences across the country for over the past eight years.

DJ Paul Allen will be on the decks following the performances.

Food is also available for pre-order.

Tickets and platters can be ordered on the Ocean Room ticket website.





7. What: Players Double Bill

Where: Gorleston Pavilion

Pier Gardens

Gorleston-on-Sea

Great Yarmouth

NR31 6PP

When: 8.00pm Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22

The Pavilion Theatre in Gorleston reopens on May 18. - Credit: Submitted

Watch two plays in one night for a double bill of comedy.

Play one is The Allergic Audience by Joan Greening and is about an aspiring actress who has volunteered to run front of house in a small theatre where she encounters the regular front of house manager.

Pay two is A Quiet Life by Stephen Bean. The play focuses on a village hall scandal threatening to split up the community.

Booking is essential and the venue will follow social distance measure.

Visit the Gorleston Pavilion booking website for tickets.

All profits will be in aid of the Pavilion Theatre Restoration Fund.