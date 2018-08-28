Search

Advanced search

Man, 74, breached restraining order 13 years after becoming ‘besotted’ with barmaid

PUBLISHED: 14:41 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:41 12 December 2018

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Google Maps

A 74-year-old man who had become “besotted” with a barmaid breached a restraining order by visiting her family’s Suffolk farm, a court has heard.

Alexander Apthorpe, of The Green, Walberswick, Southwold, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (December 12) at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court to breaching a restraining order on November 1 when he went to the woman’s family farm in South Cove.

James Hartley, representing the defendant, explained the background to the case.

The court heard that in 2005 the woman was working as a barmaid when the defendant became “besotted” with her. He discovered where she lived, sent her cards and invitations to dinner, the court was told.

“He didn’t exactly stalk her,” Mr Hartley said, adding that his client’s actions were not reciprocated by the woman.

Despite cautions and warnings, the court heard, the defendant’s behaviour continued, and in 2011 he was prosecuted after turning up at the woman’s family’s farm, saying that he wanted to see her because he was in love with her.

In 2012, breaching a restraining order, he went to the farm again, but by this time the woman had moved to London.

Six years then passed, the court heard, and meanwhile Apthorpe had been taking a monthly injection of medication which kept him “mentally stable”.

However, he decided last summer he no longer wanted the monthly injections.

The court heard that his psychiatrist saw him in September and tried to get him to use the medication but did not force the issue.

Mr Hartley said it was possibly because of the lack of medication Apthorpe turned up again at the woman’s family’s farm last month, telling police he wanted to see the woman and that he was in love with her.

“It’s a rather sad case,” Mr Hartley said.

The solicitor noted that after asking his client why he continued to look for the woman and go to her family’s farm, the defendant said: “Faint heart never won fair lady”.

The court heard that since the latest breach, Apthorpe had resumed taking the medication.

Chairman of the magistrates Dr Michael Flores said the court was guided by the fact that Apthorpe had stopped taking his medication, which had resulted in issues he probably had no control over - a “huge mitigating factor”.

The court fined the man £150. He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

“I would choose to think this shouldn’t happen again,” the chairman said.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Norfolk village to be ‘Photoshopped’

8 minutes ago Daniel Hickey
View showing the area around Repps with Bastwick, a parish north of Great Yarmouth, before the planned removal of the overhead lines.

A case of life imitating Photoshop will see the overhead power lines in a scenic Norfolk village removed to improve the view.

Man, 74, breached restraining order 13 years after becoming ‘besotted’ with barmaid

20 minutes ago Daniel Hickey
Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

A 74-year-old man who had become “besotted” with a barmaid breached a restraining order by visiting her family’s Suffolk farm, a court has heard.

Emergency services called to gas leak at house in Caister

11:50 Joseph Norton
Emergency services tackled a gas leak in Caister last night which is believed to have been caused by criminal damage to the property. Picture: Google Maps.

Emergency services tackled a gas leak in Caister on Tuesday afternoon which is believed to have been caused by criminal damage to a property.

‘Filby was his life’: Tributes paid to former mayor of borough

11:17 Joseph Norton
Former mayor of Great Yarmouth, David Thompson MBE has died age 88. Picture: Archant

Tributes have poured in to a stalwart of the Great Yarmouth borough after he died following a short term illness.

Most Read

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Yesterday, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Mon, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Barry Coleman

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Mon, 09:21 Dan Grimmer
Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

Yesterday, 14:29 Sabrina Johnson
Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Littleboy Family

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned because a police report into the incident is not ready.

Read more
Norwich

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy