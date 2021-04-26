Appeal to find missing 80-year-old woman

Published: 11:56 AM April 26, 2021

Anna Tindale, 80, from Gorleston, has not been seen or heard from since Saturday (April 24). - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace an 80-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in Gorleston.

Anna Tindale was last seen on Saturday afternoon (April 24) at around 1pm at her home on Western Road.

Neighbours who regularly check on Ms Tindale stopped by on Sunday (April 25) lunchtime to find she wasn't at home and that her car was missing from the driveway.

She is believed to have left in her vehicle, a grey Peugeot 207 bearing the number plate PL07 FTV.

The grey Peugeot 207 which missing 80-year-old woman Anna Tindale is believed to have left her Gorleston home in. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Ms Tindale is considered vulnerable and her disappearance is out of character.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from her or may have seen her grey Peugeot 207.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 281 of Sunday, April 25.