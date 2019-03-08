£900 sensor post stolen from Norfolk footpath

Breydon water, near the Norfolk trail. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A £900 sensor post which counts pedestrians on a Norfolk footpath has been stolen.

The post uses technology to count walkers on the Angles Way on the Norfolk trails footpath.

It was pulled from the ground near Humberstone farm in Great Yarmouth between 8am on June 1 and 2pm on Monday (July 15).

The cost to replace the technology is estimated at £900.

Anyone with any information should contact PC David Greenwood on 101 quoting reference 36/48746/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

