Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

£900 sensor post stolen from Norfolk footpath

PUBLISHED: 10:52 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 16 July 2019

Breydon water, near the Norfolk trail. Picture: James Bass

Breydon water, near the Norfolk trail. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A £900 sensor post which counts pedestrians on a Norfolk footpath has been stolen.

The post uses technology to count walkers on the Angles Way on the Norfolk trails footpath.

It was pulled from the ground near Humberstone farm in Great Yarmouth between 8am on June 1 and 2pm on Monday (July 15).

The cost to replace the technology is estimated at £900.

Anyone with any information should contact PC David Greenwood on 101 quoting reference 36/48746/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Broken down car causes tailbacks at A47 near Great Yarmouth

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Seafront restaurant is first in Norfolk resort to gain second AA rosette

Daniel Lawrence with the 2 AA rosettes plate award to Cafe Cru for its a la carte menu Picture: Keiron Tovell

‘Put down the phone’: Woman warns of internet scam

North Norfolk District Council are warning residents in Norfolk about a surge in spam phone calls. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘It is not right for our village’: fears over 725 Caister homes plan voiced at public meeting

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council emphasised the 725 dwellings were “too many” for a small village. Picture: Archant

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Broken down car causes tailbacks at A47 near Great Yarmouth

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Seafront restaurant is first in Norfolk resort to gain second AA rosette

Daniel Lawrence with the 2 AA rosettes plate award to Cafe Cru for its a la carte menu Picture: Keiron Tovell

‘Put down the phone’: Woman warns of internet scam

North Norfolk District Council are warning residents in Norfolk about a surge in spam phone calls. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘It is not right for our village’: fears over 725 Caister homes plan voiced at public meeting

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council emphasised the 725 dwellings were “too many” for a small village. Picture: Archant

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

£900 sensor post stolen from Norfolk footpath

Breydon water, near the Norfolk trail. Picture: James Bass

Seafront restaurant is first in Norfolk resort to gain second AA rosette

Daniel Lawrence with the 2 AA rosettes plate award to Cafe Cru for its a la carte menu Picture: Keiron Tovell

Great Yarmouth Waterways wins award only months after reopening

Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways has won an award recognising well-managed parks. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

‘It is not right for our village’: fears over 725 Caister homes plan voiced at public meeting

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council emphasised the 725 dwellings were “too many” for a small village. Picture: Archant

Broken down car causes tailbacks at A47 near Great Yarmouth

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists