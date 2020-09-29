‘Atmospheric’ 900-year-old priory up for sale for same price as three-bedroom semi

The Grade-1 listed Priory Centre is reckoned in the top 5pc of listed buildings in the UK and is up for sale for a the same price as a three bed semi in Great Yarmouth Picture: Arnolds Keys Archant

A flint-flecked former priory that has hosted kings of England is up for sale.

The Grade-1 listed Priory Centre is reckoned in the top 5pc of listed buildings in the UK and is up for sale for a the same price as a three bed semi in Great Yarmouth Picture: Arnolds Keys The Grade-1 listed Priory Centre is reckoned in the top 5pc of listed buildings in the UK and is up for sale for a the same price as a three bed semi in Great Yarmouth Picture: Arnolds Keys

The Grade-1 listed building in Great Yarmouth carries a price tag of £150,000 drawing a flurry of interest already.

The Priory, next to Great Yarmouth’s Minster church and adjoining a nursery, is up for sale following the collapse of the Great Yarmouth Community Trust at the end of last year.

Guy Gowing, managing partner at Arnolds Keys which is selling it for the liquidators, said it was in the top 5pc of listed buildngs in the UK.

The large landmark building boasts a great hall with a huge ceiling, and is crammed full of architectural and historic marvels like stone mullion windows and exposed rafters.

Inside the Great Hall at Great Yarmouth's former Priory Centre which is up for sale for £150,000 Picture: Arnolds Keys Inside the Great Hall at Great Yarmouth's former Priory Centre which is up for sale for £150,000 Picture: Arnolds Keys

He described it as an “atmospheric” building that was priced to attract interest and could go for more.

He said there had already been interest from community groups and developers.

Elsewhere in the seaside town £150,000 could buy a three bed, semi detached house, he said.

The 900-year-old building was founded by Bishop Herbert de Losinga in 1101, and was most recently used as The Priory Centre.

The property particulars says the “rare opportunity” building is suitable for a variety of possible uses, subject to planning consent, including residential conversion, or continued community use.

Founded as a Benedictine priory in 1101, the building was enlarged in 1260 and the hall was rebuilt in 1300.

It was home to 15 monks until it was dissolved in 1539, and played host to King Richard II in 1382.

It was significantly refurbished in 1978, and again at the turn of the millennium.

“This is a landmark historic building right in the centre of Great Yarmouth,” said Mr Gowing added.

“At 8,475 square feet, it is a substantial property, which includes the 2,500 square feet Great Hall, as well as offices, a commercial kitchen, a courtyard and other areas, so it is a versatile space which would suit a variety of occupiers.”

Offers are invited for the freehold of The Priory in excess of £150,000.

For further details, contact Guy Gowing at Arnolds Keys at guy.gowing@arnoldskeys.com or on 01603 216825.

