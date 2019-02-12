Second World War engineer honoured at RAF funeral

James Buxton, who lived in Gorleston, was an ex-RAF engineer during the Second World War. Archant

A Second World War engineer who had no known relatives was honoured at a funeral by members of the RAF association.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Second World War engineer, James Buxton, 96, who had no known relatives was honoured at a funeral in Great Yarmouth by member of the RAF association. A Second World War engineer, James Buxton, 96, who had no known relatives was honoured at a funeral in Great Yarmouth by member of the RAF association.

James Buxton, 96, who lived in Gorleston, had worked on various aircraft including Spitfires and Mosquitos.

When he died he had no known relatives - but RAF association branches from Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Beccles and Southwold provided an escort at his funeral on Thursday (February 14) at Great Yarmouth crematorium.

The service was attended by 35 people and the coffin was draped in the RAF colours.

Mr Buxton, born in Leiston in Suffolk in 1923, was called up in 1942 and was an engine mechanic until 1946, when he left the RAF.

A Second World War engineer, James Buxton, 96, who had no known relatives was honoured at a funeral in Great Yarmouth by member of the RAF association. A Second World War engineer, James Buxton, 96, who had no known relatives was honoured at a funeral in Great Yarmouth by member of the RAF association.

He met his future wife in Great Yarmouth and they married in 1948, when began work for British Gas, where he worked until he retired.

Like many ex-RAF servicemen, Mr Buxton never lost his love for the RAF, always maintaining an active interest in its history and development.

He died on January 27 at the James Paget Hospital.

Tom Gilbert, 85, secretary of the RAF Association Great Yarmouth and District branch, said that at the association’s meeting a friend of Mr Buxton had asked if the branch could help with the funeral, as the deceased had no known relatives.

“We agreed we would try to get members along to it and give him support and a good send-off,” Mr Gilbert said.