Search

Advanced search

Why has my neighbour got phone and Internet but we haven’t?

PUBLISHED: 13:06 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:15 28 November 2018

It was a very very long wait to get through to find out when our phone line would be restored. Pictere submitted

It was a very very long wait to get through to find out when our phone line would be restored. Pictere submitted

Archant

When you can’t blame the network or the engineers for the lack of rural Internet

The engineers worked pretty much round the clock to restore phonelines and internet after a major fire in the roadside communications box. Picture Getty ImagesThe engineers worked pretty much round the clock to restore phonelines and internet after a major fire in the roadside communications box. Picture Getty Images

“We’ve got Internet,” says our neighbour when he calls round to drop off a parcel.

“We’ve had it since Thursday,” he adds.

It’s Tuesday, we’ve had no phone or Internet for 12 days and it’s no less frustrating now than it was 12 days ago.

But believing everyone else was in a similar situation somehow made it less of a drama. Rather like when we get power cuts and we check and see if the neighbours are off too.

If I stand in the road I get a mobile signal, not much help with a long call waiting system. Picture Getty ImagesIf I stand in the road I get a mobile signal, not much help with a long call waiting system. Picture Getty Images

We feel quite relieved when they’re also in darkness as then it’s definitely not our fault and all we can do is run around hunting for the candles we said we’d buy after the last power cut.

Remembering we didn’t remember to buy them usually takes about as long as it does to start the ‘we ought to have a box for emergencies with candles and matches and battery lights’ conversation we have every power cut, a conversation which tends to follow the very well-worn ‘but where would we put it?’ and ‘we’d have a proper place for it if you didn’t have so much clutter’ path.

I can’t work out why our neighbours have Internet and we don’t – nor why I didn’t think to ask them to let me know when they had it back. The Internet abruptly stopped when there was a very significant fire in the green box of important wires 12 days ago. Phonelines and internet ceased for, depending on who you talked to, anything from a few hundred to 1000 homes.

This green box of tricks is nearly two miles away so even on a good day by the time the signal gets to us I think it’s forgotten it has a job and it turns into glitter or sunbeams – our Internet is pretty useless. But at least it’s a little bit of Internet, and we use it a lot.

There is a new shiny green box opposite us, but our phone line and internet comes from a box nearly two miles away. Picture contributedThere is a new shiny green box opposite us, but our phone line and internet comes from a box nearly two miles away. Picture contributed

Hearing about the fire I’d tried to call to see what was happening. But that involved standing in the road waiting for a mobile phone signal and there was always, the automated message said, a 25 - 45 minute wait to talk to someone. Every time a vehicle came past I had to get out of the road and on to the verge, the signal disappeared and I lost my place in the queue.

I tried, a lot, for about a week, to get through. Then decided I wasn’t that sure about our password anyway which they’d insist on if I ever did get to talk to someone, I gave up and went to my friend Bella’s and used her super speedy Internet.

I picked up our phone a lot hoping for a dialing tone, but nothing. The engineers were working pretty much round the clock and apparently some people in the next village were reconnected after a few days, but with other people’s phone numbers.

We had nothing, or I thought we had nothing - so why has next door been back on for five days? Rob had a week of no Internet and is now working away. I stand in the road, get a mobile signal and send him a message wondering if he has any idea. ‘Did you turn anything off or unplug anything,” I ask, thinking surely not and we’ve just at the end of the queue.

‘Button on the modem is switched off’, says the reply.

I turn it on,..the Internet is very definitely back.

‘Sorry’, he replies.

We still haven’t got a phone landline though.

‘Have you unplugged the phone,’ I message back.

I haven’t had a reply.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Norfolk man who worked on African oil refinery took his life, inquest hears

42 minutes ago Daniel Hickey
Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk man who had been working at an oil refinery in Africa took his life while there, an inquest heard.

Everything you need to know about Great Yarmouth’s Christmas lights switch-on

13:33 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on 2017. Picture: James Bass

The town of Great Yarmouth is set for a weekend of festive celebration as fireworks and late night shopping mark the start of four weeks of Christmas fun.

This is why the lights at Lidl are taking so long

11:51 Liz Coates
The traffic lights at Lidl have been drawing complaints Picture: Google maps

Problem lights at a busy junction in Caister are due to be fixed, but not straightaway.

£5,000 in grant funding available to businesses in Great Yarmouth

11:28 Luke Powell
Businesses in Great Yarmouth can apply for up to £5,000 in grant funding to encourage employees to walk or cycle to work. Picture: James Bass

Businesses in Great Yarmouth can apply for up to £5,000 in grant funding to encourage employees to walk or cycle to work.

Most Read

Takeover deal for Palmers in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft to complete at midnight

Yesterday, 12:51 Liz Coates
Palmers in Great Yarmouth is entering a new era under Beales department stores, a nationwide chain Picture: Liz Coates

The last two branches of an historic East Anglian department store have been sold - with the new owners promising more product lines and big sale promotions.

Read more

Power cut caused hundreds of homes in Gorleston and Bradwell to be without electricity

Yesterday, 14:47 Joseph Norton
More than 300 homes in Gorleston and Bradwell were left without electricity for several hours following a power cut on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

More than 300 homes in Gorleston and Bradwell went several hours without electricity on Sunday following a power cut.

Read more

Taco Bell is looking for a paid taste-tester for its new shop in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 09:59 Liz Coates
Taco Bell taking shape in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Could you be a Taco Bell taste-tester for a day?

Read more

Road closed as woman taken to hospital by air ambulance

09:55 Liz Coates
A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

A road in Gorleston was closed after the air ambulance was called to help a woman who had a medical episode at the wheel of her car.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Teen jailed for five years after 12-year-old boy is threatened with knife in town centre

Yesterday, 13:29 Joseph Norton
Solomon Kamara, 19, from London, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for a knife point robbery in Great Yarmouth. Norfolk Police

A teenager who was involved in threatening a 12-year-old boy with a knife after he refused to hand over his phone and money has been jailed for five years and four months.

Read more
Norwich Crown Court

Local Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy