A giant elf is coming to a Norfolk shopping centre

A giant elf is coming to Market Gates

A giant elf is set to make mischief in a Great Yarmouth shopping centre.

On Monday November 26 a giant version of the felt toy is set to engage in the kind of behaviour that would usually find him on Santa’s naughty list - and footage of his antics will appear on the Market Gates’ Facebook page.

At 11am, 1.30pm and 4pm, the elf will be visiting shops and restaurants within the centre “causing disruption and chaos.”

Meanwhile a mini elf will be hidden in a number of the centre’s shops.

A different photo will be posted on Facebook every day for 14 days and shoppers will be invited to guess where he is to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

“We have put all our security guards on high alert and our retailers have been made aware that he could cause devastation,” said centre manager Nick Spencer.

