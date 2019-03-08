Everything you need to know about Great Yarmouth Pride 2019

Thousands of people enjoying the 10th Norwich Pride Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

The countdown is on for Great Yarmouth's first every Pride event, set to bring thousands of rainbow-clad revellers to the seafront.

As excitement builds here's a quick rundown of what to expect and where to be, and when.

When is it? The main parade day is on Saturday June 29. People taking part in the parade are asked to meet at the Wellesley football ground, Sandown Road, at 10.30am.

The parade itself is due to start at 11am and will feature stilt walkers and eye-catching entertainment.

It will make its way along North Drive and the Golden Mile ending at the new Beefeater/Premier Inn about an hour later.

However Pride itself will kick off the night before with a candlelit vigil at Quay Pride in South Quay, remembering the Stonewall Riots in New York fifty years ago, which galvanised LGBT activism.

Do I have to buy tickets? No, everything is absolutely free, paid for by sponsors and fundraising - but donations for next year's event are welcome.

Is there a dress code? The brief is simply "to stand out". Organisers are asking for people to wear colourful clothes, but anything goes really as long as it's acceptable for a family audience. Yarmouth Pride t-shirts can be bought ahead of the event, or on the day.

Kyle Hussey aka Eva Jenna-Talia who is bringing Pride to Great Yarmouth and performing at the event Photo: Kyle Hussey Kyle Hussey aka Eva Jenna-Talia who is bringing Pride to Great Yarmouth and performing at the event Photo: Kyle Hussey

Will there be any road closures? Not as such, there will be a rolling road block in place to allow for the parade on Saturday but other than that you should be able to move around the town pretty freely.

What happens after the parade? The after-party action moves to Quay Pride in South Quay. The bar will be open from 9am for people who want to be involved but don't fancy being part of the seafront spectacle. The official programme starts at midday with a barbecue, range of acts, and stalls including face-painting - ending at 4am.

Is it all about partying? Not at all, for anyone who wants to take a breather, or maybe struggles with crowds, Great Yarmouth Library is hosting a chill-out space 9-4pm.

Is it child-friendly? Before 9pm yes, but after that things may turn a little more blue.

Who is performing? A whole range of acts including home-grown drag queens and artists from across the country. Headlining is a top Kylie tribute act who will be taking to the stage at Quay Pride at 3pm. Popular singer Neil Francis will also be doing a spot during the 3pm-6pm slot.

And the message from the organisers? Kyle Hussey, 32, from Caister, said: "Everyone is welcome. No-one is going to be turned away as long as they come with an open mind to celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Great Yarmouth and all they have to offer."

