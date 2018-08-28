Search

Man sustains cut and swollen jaw in road rage incident

PUBLISHED: 17:06 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:06 14 December 2018

Police are appealing for information following a suspected road rage incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for information following a suspected road rage incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has sustained injuries and another was arrested following an alleged road rage incident between two lorry drivers.

Suffolk police were called just after 5.30pm on Wednesday, December 12 to reports of an altercation between two motorists on the A14 westbound port of Felixstowe Road.

Traffic on the road was at a standstill due to an earlier collision, which had occurred at the Copdock roundabout.

One man was injured during the altercation, he sustained a cut and a swollen jaw.

A 37-year-old from Great Yarmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released pending further inquiries.

There were a number of other vehicles near the fight at the time and Suffolk officers are appealing to any witnesses to come forward, in particular anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Neighbourhood Response Team in Martlesham on 101 quoting reference 71875/18.

