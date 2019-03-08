Search

Village bypass to close for entire weekend for roadworks

PUBLISHED: 09:25 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 16 October 2019

The Caister bypass will close for a weekend while a roundabout is resurfaced Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Drivers are being warned that a busy bypass is closing for two days and nights while a roundabout is resurfaced.

The A149 Caister bypass is closing for two days from Saturday November 2 so works can take place at the northern roundabout which joins Norwich Road.

During the closure Jack Chase Way will be open for Prince of Wales Road access only and at the other end the stadium to Norwich Road section will be open for access to Pump Lane and West Road only.

You may also want to watch:

Diversions will be signposted the town via Old Yarmouth Road or Ormesby Road depending on direction of travel.

Norfolk County Council says the resurfacing is being carried out over a weekend to minimise disruption.

The closure will operate between 9am on Saturday and 6am on Monday.

Vehicular and pedestrian access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained..

The work will cost £70,000.

