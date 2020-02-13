New date for twice postponed A149 bypass closure

A new date for resurfacing work on the A149 Caister roundabout has been rescheduled. The work has been postponed twice due to bad weather Picture: Google Maps Archant

Drivers are being warned that a busy bypass is closing for two days and nights while a roundabout is resurfaced.

The A149 Caister bypass is closing for two days from Saturday February 29 so works can take place at the northern roundabout which joins Norwich Road.

It is third time lucky for the scheme which was first advertised in October but put on hold twice due to bad weather.

During the closure Jack Chase Way will be open for Prince of Wales Road access only and at the other end the stadium to Norwich Road section will be open for access to Pump Lane and West Road only.

Diversions will be signposted the town via Old Yarmouth Road or Ormesby Road depending on direction of travel.

Norfolk County Council says the resurfacing is being carried out over a weekend to minimise disruption.

The closure will operate between 9am on Saturday and 6am on Monday.

Vehicular and pedestrian access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained..

The work will cost £70,000.

Norfolk County Council has thanked people for their patience.