Tributes pour in for 18-year-old woman who died after A149 crash

An 18-year-old woman who died after a crash on a Norfolk road has been named as Beth Dove

On Monday night emergency services were called to reports of a collision outside Repps with Bastwick, where a car had crashed into a tree along High Road outside the village.

Beth Dove, who had been driving the car, was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.

The passenger, another 18-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

A motorbike ride will take place on Sunday, September 1, in memory of her.

Roads policing officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the crash, or from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam.

Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting CAD NC-22072019-630.

