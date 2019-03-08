Search

Advanced search

Postponed A149 roadworks rescheduled

PUBLISHED: 14:39 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 22 October 2019

Norfolk County Council is planning to resurface the A149 Main Road in Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions. Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk County Council is planning to resurface the A149 Main Road in Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Resurfacing work will close the A149 at Rollesby.

The job, originally planned for October 3 but postponed due to bad weather, will now begin on Thursday (October 24) and is scheduled to take two nights, subject to any further weather-related delays.

The work on Main Road at the Martham and Fleggburgh Road junctions will be carried out at night from 7pm to 6am.

The council has said to carry out the work safely it will be necessary to close A149 Main Road to all through traffic at this location during the work.

Fully signed official diversion routes will be in place while surfacing works are in progress.

Vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

You may also want to watch:

The county council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out.

The scheme is costing £53,000.

Most Read

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Armed police arrest man who reportedly fired air gun

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fired an air gun in a garden in Chaucer Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Most Read

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Armed police arrest man who reportedly fired air gun

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fired an air gun in a garden in Chaucer Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Fake Amazon scammers spark warning to public

Norfolk Trading Standards are warning the public to be aware of telephone calls being made by fraudster pretending to be from Amazon. Picture: Getty Images

Postponed A149 roadworks rescheduled

Norfolk County Council is planning to resurface the A149 Main Road in Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions. Picture: Google Maps.

Revamped adventure park planned for coastal village

Haven Caister Holiday Park. Picture: James Bass

Village mobile users angered by ‘terrible’ network which hasn’t worked for three months

Adam Hodds, who lives in Caister, said he has been left without phone service from EE for three months. Picture: Joseph Norton/Caister WI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists