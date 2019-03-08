Postponed A149 roadworks rescheduled

Norfolk County Council is planning to resurface the A149 Main Road in Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Resurfacing work will close the A149 at Rollesby.

The job, originally planned for October 3 but postponed due to bad weather, will now begin on Thursday (October 24) and is scheduled to take two nights, subject to any further weather-related delays.

The work on Main Road at the Martham and Fleggburgh Road junctions will be carried out at night from 7pm to 6am.

The council has said to carry out the work safely it will be necessary to close A149 Main Road to all through traffic at this location during the work.

Fully signed official diversion routes will be in place while surfacing works are in progress.

Vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

The county council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out.

The scheme is costing £53,000.