Published: 4:25 PM January 6, 2021

A woman in her 70s who died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight has been named.

Janice Hill, 74, died after the Vauxhall Astra car she was driving was involved in a collision with a VW Passat on Sunday, December 20.

The driver of the Passat, a 49-year-old man, Mauro Samarani, also died in the collision, while a passenger in Ms Hill's car, another woman in her 70s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

A dog travelling in one of the cars also died.

The inquest into Ms Hill's death was due to open on Wednesday morning (January 6) at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich.

Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the accident, which closed the A47 for several hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 and quote incident number 295 on Sunday, December 20 or email SCIU@norfolk.police.uk



