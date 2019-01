A47 Acle Straight shut following two vehicle collision

Police have closed the A47 Acle Straight following a two vehicle accident.

The road is closed at both the Vauxhall roundabout and Acle ends while the vehicles involved are recovered.

Motorists are being diverted via Caister.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5pm to reports a Fiesta had gone into the back of a van.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.