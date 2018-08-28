‘I’ve got some quotes’ - Driver of uninsured car sees vehicle seized by police

The black Honda seized by police after the driver was found to have no insurance. Archant

The driver of an uninsured car told police ‘he had got some quotes’ - before officers took the vehicle from him.

East team have just seized this uninsured car after it was stopped on the #A47 #Gorleston. Driver said he got some quotes but never arranged cover. Reported for the offence #Sec165 1691/846 pic.twitter.com/uoPYEfEkZq — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 29, 2019

Police officers seized the black Honda after pulling over the driver on the A47 near Gorleston on Tuesday morning.

According to a post from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on Twitter, the driver said he had some quotes for cover, but had never arranged anything.

He was reported for the offence.