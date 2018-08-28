‘I’ve got some quotes’ - Driver of uninsured car sees vehicle seized by police
PUBLISHED: 10:58 29 January 2019
The driver of an uninsured car told police ‘he had got some quotes’ - before officers took the vehicle from him.
Police officers seized the black Honda after pulling over the driver on the A47 near Gorleston on Tuesday morning.
According to a post from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on Twitter, the driver said he had some quotes for cover, but had never arranged anything.
He was reported for the offence.
