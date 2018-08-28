Delays on A47 after truck breaks down

The Acle Straight. A vehicle has broken down on the stretch of road between the A1064 and A1042 junctions, causing delays.

Motorists are facing delays on the A47 this morning after a truck broke down on the road.

A vehicle is reported to have broken down on the Great Yarmouth end of the Acle Straight, heading towards Norwich.

Congestion was reported between the junctions with the A1064 and the A1042, with delays of around 10 minutes.

One lane was blocked but has now been reopened.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.