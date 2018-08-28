Search

Delays on A47 after truck breaks down

PUBLISHED: 09:05 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 24 January 2019

The Acle Straight. A vehicle has broken down on the stretch of road between the A1064 and A1042 junctions, causing delays. Picture: Archant

Motorists are facing delays on the A47 this morning after a truck broke down on the road.

A vehicle is reported to have broken down on the Great Yarmouth end of the Acle Straight, heading towards Norwich.

Congestion was reported between the junctions with the A1064 and the A1042, with delays of around 10 minutes.

One lane was blocked but has now been reopened.

