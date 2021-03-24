News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Section of A47 to close overnight for two weeks

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:11 AM March 24, 2021   
The A47 between North Burlingham and Acle

A four-mile stretch of the A47 between North Burlingham and Acle will be closed overnight for a fortnight for resurfacing work. - Credit: Google Maps

A stretch of the A47 will close overnight for two weeks for resurfacing work.

Highways England will be carrying out maintenance and repairs on the four-mile section of the carriageway between North Burlingham and Acle.

The job will take approximately two weeks from Monday, April 19, to Friday, April 30, on weeknights only, between the hours of 8pm and 6am, subject to weather conditions.

The work will also involve replacing faded road markings and studs.

Diversions will be in place.

You may also want to watch:

Eastbound traffic will be diverted off the A47 at Trowse Newton via the A146 to Gillingham to then follow the A143 to Beccles before re-joining the A47 at the Shrublands Way junction.

The westbound diversion is the same route but in reverse.


Most Read

  1. 1 Bid to convert 150-year-old pub into convenience store
  2. 2 Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?
  3. 3 Re-opening of seaside steps moves closer, nine years after landslip
  1. 4 Woman shares lockdown cancer diagnosis and urges others to get test
  2. 5 Couple living in van after abandoning dream - and yacht
  3. 6 Mystery as town post boxes get crochet hats
  4. 7 New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home
  5. 8 Almost 70pc of adults have had Covid vaccine in parts of Norfolk
  6. 9 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney
  7. 10 Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Just waiting for visitors as Richardsons chief executive, Greg Munford, stands in the new car park n

Hemsby holiday boss lays out £1.3m welcome mat ahead of lockdown lifting

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Scaffolder Michael Black (inset), who blocked residents' windows in a dispute with landlords

Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
James Delaney, 37, died at Sapphire House care home on July 28, 2018. Picture: Submitted

'Lessons not learned' at care home where man, 37, died

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Beales and Rhiannon Staff.

Partner's gift to hospital in memory of Rhiannon, 28, who died of cancer

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus