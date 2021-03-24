Section of A47 to close overnight for two weeks
Published: 10:11 AM March 24, 2021
A stretch of the A47 will close overnight for two weeks for resurfacing work.
Highways England will be carrying out maintenance and repairs on the four-mile section of the carriageway between North Burlingham and Acle.
The job will take approximately two weeks from Monday, April 19, to Friday, April 30, on weeknights only, between the hours of 8pm and 6am, subject to weather conditions.
The work will also involve replacing faded road markings and studs.
Diversions will be in place.
Eastbound traffic will be diverted off the A47 at Trowse Newton via the A146 to Gillingham to then follow the A143 to Beccles before re-joining the A47 at the Shrublands Way junction.
The westbound diversion is the same route but in reverse.
