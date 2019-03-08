Search

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

PUBLISHED: 11:17 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 30 October 2019

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Motorists are bracing themselves for a mammoth diversion as they are asked to take a 28 mile route to avoid just a 1.3 mile road closure.

The A47 will shut between two roundabouts from 8pm to 6am on weeknights only, for four weeks from Monday (November 4).

The stretch between the Beaufort Way and Hopton roundabouts is closing for "necessary improvement works" to improve the surfacing of the carriageway.

And although there are shorter routes along rural lanes letters from Highways England show a 28 mile diversion, it says will take 45 minutes.

According to letters sent to residents in Hopton during the closure they will have to drive through Fritton, St Olaves, Haddiscoe, up to Beccles, back round through Carlton Colville and Lowestoft before rejoining the A47.

The letter says the road closure will be in place until Friday November 29 and that a vehicle escort will be provided for any residents and businesses within the road closure boundary.

It adds access for emergency vehicles will be allowed at all times and apologises for unavoidable noise and disturbance.

It goes on: "There will be times on this scheme when no visible works are taking place.

"This is due to us having to wait for surfacing courses to finish cooling so that further work can take place."

A diagram provided signposts people to take the diversion northbound via A47, A12, A1145, A146, A143 Beccles Road, before rejoining the A47.

Those travelling southbound are asked to take the loop in reverse.

According to Google Maps the diversion route is some 28.1 miles and takes an estimated 58 minutes.

Carl Annison, whose borough council ward includes the area, said he welcomed news that money was being spent on the "end-of-the-line" stretch.

"People do complain about roadworks, but then they moan about pot holes too," he said, adding: "The work is at night time so let's let them get on with it.

"It's what we want them to do, a lot of people can find their own shorter routes."

If you are affected by the roadworks contact liz.coates@archant.co.uk or call 01493 847959.

