Lorry blocking traffic on A47
PUBLISHED: 16:23 09 August 2019
Archant
Motorists are facing delays after a lorry slipped down a bank on the A47.
Norfolk Police were called at 2.55pm on Friday (August 9) to the incident.
One lane of the Acle Straight is currently blocked and officers are on the scene directing traffic.
It is reported the westbound lane is blocked, affecting traffic in both directions between Great Yarmouth and Acle.
More to follow.
Check our live traffic map for more details.
