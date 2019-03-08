Lorry blocking traffic on A47

Motorists are facing delays after a lorry slipped down a bank on the A47.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the A47 Acle Straight after a lorry slipped down a bank. One lane is currently blocked and officers are on scene directing traffic #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 9, 2019

Norfolk Police were called at 2.55pm on Friday (August 9) to the incident.

One lane of the Acle Straight is currently blocked and officers are on the scene directing traffic.

It is reported the westbound lane is blocked, affecting traffic in both directions between Great Yarmouth and Acle.

