Lorry blocking traffic on A47

PUBLISHED: 16:23 09 August 2019

A lorry blocking the Acle Straight, disrupting traffic bewtween Great Yarmouth and Acle, on Friday (August 9). Picture: Natasha Wawryszuk.

Motorists are facing delays after a lorry slipped down a bank on the A47.

Norfolk Police were called at 2.55pm on Friday (August 9) to the incident.

One lane of the Acle Straight is currently blocked and officers are on the scene directing traffic.

It is reported the westbound lane is blocked, affecting traffic in both directions between Great Yarmouth and Acle.

More to follow.

