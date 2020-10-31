Search

Stretches of A47 facing overnight closures for roadworks

PUBLISHED: 08:57 31 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:57 31 October 2020

A section of the A47 between the Vauxhall roundabout in Great Yarmouth and the Victoria Road roundabout in Gorleston is facing three weeks of overnight closures for roadworks. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Stretches of the A47 are facing overnight closures due to roadworks.

The job, managed by Highways England and costing £390,000, will see the resurfacing of the carriageway between the Vauxhall and Victoria Road roundabouts in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, as well as the replacement of faded road markings and studs.

Work will start on Monday (November 2) and last approximately three weeks.

It will be split into two phases and carried out between 8pm and 6am on weeknights.

A series of diversions will be put in place.

From Monday, November 2 to Friday, November 13, southbound traffic will be diverted from the A47 onto the Beccles Road/A143, then the A146, before rejoining the A47 at Trowse Newston to continue eastbound along the A47 and Acle Straight towards Great Yarmouth.

Local traffic will be diverted off the A47 at the Vauxhall roundabout, along Acle New Road, onto North Quay, then Pasteur Road, Southtown Road and William Adams Way to rejoin the A47 at Harfreys roundabout.

Northbound traffic will use the diversion in reverse.

During the second phases, from Monday, November 16 to Friday, November 20, traffic will be diverted from the A47 at Harfrys roundbaout onto Beccles Road, then the B1370 before rejoining the A47 at the Middleton Road roundabout.

