'Drug den' boat on scenic river Bure shut down in joint operation

PUBLISHED: 15:37 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 12 June 2019

A boat said to have been a hub for drug taking and anti-social behaviour has been towed away by police Picture: Norfolk Police/Broads Beat

Police have towed away a boat believed to have been used as a drugs den.

The Broads Authority used legal powers to tackle the problem vessel - also said to be a hub for general anti-social behaviour - moored at Yarmouth Yacht Station.

In a tweet Broads Beat officers said the abandoned boat was being used for drugs.

They said the boat was towed away after no owners came forward following a seven day notice.

A spokesman for the Broads Authority said: "The Broads Authority removed a Burland 26 vessel from Great Yarmouth Yacht Station on June 11.

"The action followed the issuing of an abandoned vessel notice which gave an expiry period for possible boat owners to come forward and claim ownership of the vessel.

"No such persons claimed responsibility for the boat.

"As a result the Broads Authority exercised its powers under paragraph 12 of Schedule 5 of the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads Act 1988 to treat the vessel as abandoned and to therefore remove it."

