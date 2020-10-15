Search

Bid to replace failed care home with 16 houses

PUBLISHED: 11:11 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 15 October 2020

The former Abbeville Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth, which could be demolished and replaced with 16 houses. Photo: Andy Darnell

The former Abbeville Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth, which could be demolished and replaced with 16 houses. Photo: Andy Darnell

A care home that closed after a damning inspectors’ report could be demolished and replaced with 16 houses.

A sign for the former Abbeville Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Andy DarnellA sign for the former Abbeville Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Andy Darnell

The proposal would see the facility once known as The Lodge, previously Abbeville Lodge, on Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth, redeveloped with residential terraced properties.

The site is located to the north of the A149 Acle New Road.

Draft plans, submitted by applicant Mark Wakerley, with an address in Essex, show 16 three-storey houses with garages on the ground floor.

These would include three blocks of terraced houses with gardens and driveways leading onto School Road Back, as well as a pair of semi-detached town houses on the southern part of the site, accessed from the lane to the rear of Bridge Road.

A decision on the bid is expected by Christmas Eve this year

The care home was closed in May 2019 after a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection found it to be inadequate in all areas.

Full details of the plans can be seen here.

