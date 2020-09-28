Search

More road closures as postponed A1064 resurfacing to resume

PUBLISHED: 09:36 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 28 September 2020

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Two further nights of road closures are expected on the A1064 after work postponed due to bad weather resumes later today.

Norfolk County Council has said a section of the road in Acle will be closed overnight on Monday (September 28) from 8pm to 6am and on Tuesday (September 29) at the same time.

The road will remain open at all other times.

The resurfacing work, costing approximately £142,600, is being carried out on the A1064 from its junction with the A47 roundabout northwards to its junction with the C547 Old Road.

The works involve stripping the existing surface of the carriageway and resurfacing it, replacing the road studs and reinstating the lining.

During the overnight road closures a signed diversion route will be in place, with access through the closure allowed for emergency vehicles only.

The county council has thanked people for their continued patience while this surface improvement work is carried out.

