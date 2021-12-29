News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
A47 death was not suspicious say police

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:00 PM December 29, 2021
Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

The A47 between North Burlingham and Acle was closed in both directions following a police incident in the early hours of Tuesday, December 14. - Credit: Google

The death of a man whose body was found on the A47 is not being treated as suspicious, Norfolk police have confirmed.

The man was found on the A47 close to Acle at 12.15am on December 14.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said that the death is being treated as a "collision" incident and was not suspicious.

The police spokesman added that a file into the incident is being prepared for the coroner.

Emergency services attended the scene and road closures were in place between the B1140 and A1064 in both directions while investigations were carried out by Norfolk Police.

The road was reopened shortly after 7am.

Acle News

Author Picture Icon
