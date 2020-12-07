Published: 10:26 AM December 7, 2020

A fleet of ambulances, alongside police, a forensic van and the fire service were called to Acle this afternoon - Credit: Archant

The death of a man in his 40s on a boat in the Broads is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary were called to Acle Bridge, near the Dunes River Cafe, at 1pm on Saturday, December 5 following reports the body of a man had been found onboard a boat.

Emergency services attended and discovered the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s.

The police presence was called to a boat stationed near Dunes River Cafe. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesperson said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Insp Gina Hopkinson from Norfolk police said over the weekend that the death did not occur in the water, but on the boat.

Five police units, ambulances and two fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, as well as an environmental protection unit from Sprowston, attended the scene.