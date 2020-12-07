News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Death on boat of man in 40s not suspicious, police say

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:26 AM December 7, 2020   
ambulances in acle

A fleet of ambulances, alongside police, a forensic van and the fire service were called to Acle this afternoon - Credit: Archant

The death of a man in his 40s on a boat in the Broads is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary were called to Acle Bridge, near the Dunes River Cafe, at 1pm on Saturday, December 5 following reports the body of a man had been found onboard a boat.

Emergency services attended and discovered the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s.

dunes river cafe acle bridge

The police presence was called to a boat stationed near Dunes River Cafe. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesperson said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Insp Gina Hopkinson from Norfolk police said over the weekend that the death did not occur in the water, but on the boat.

Five police units, ambulances and two fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, as well as an environmental protection unit from Sprowston, attended the scene.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Large police presence in Norfolk village after person dies on boat

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Video

'An absolute shock' - clifftop cafe closed amid demolition fears

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon