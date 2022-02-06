News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Village hub celebrates cost-cutting solar panel installation

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM February 6, 2022
More than 240 solar panels have been installed at a Broadland village's community hub.

The 246 energy-producing panels have been put in place on the roof of Acle Recreation Centre in a bid to slash its bills.

They were installed by Norwich-based Green Home Energy Solutions and are predicted to slash £7,000 from the centre's power bills.

Simon Darter, a centre trustee leading the project, said: "Acle Recreation Centre is so excited to go green. 

"This will help tremendously in reducing energy bills and release funds for other projects at the centre."

The centre’s energy costs £20,000 a year, about 10pc of the site’s annual running costs.

The panels cost £78,000 and were installed in the same week as the government announced a massive hike in fuel tariffs.

Funding comes from an European CO2 reduction grant of £23,000, an Acle Parish Council grant of £20,000 and a parish council interest free £10,000 loan over ten years, with the rest of the funds provided by the centre.

