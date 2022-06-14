News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Appeal issued after defibrillator goes missing from village phone box

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:05 AM June 14, 2022
One of the difbrillators in Sidmouth. Ref shs 24 19TI 6540 Picture: Terry Ife

A defibrillator similar to this one has gone missing in Acle - Credit: Archant

A community defibrillator has gone missing in the Broadland village of Acle.

Acle Parish Council has issued an appeal after the defibrillator went missing from its cabinet in the BT phone box on The Street.

Deputy parish council clerk and assets manager, Becky Furr, said it appeared the cabinet had not been tampered with and the East of England Ambulance Service had no record of the lifesaving device being accessed or used.

Acle Parish Council issued an appeal about the missing defibrillator on Thursday, June 9.

The defibrillator went missing from The Street in Acle

The defibrillator went missing from The Street in Acle - Credit: Google Maps

A Facebook post said: "Please return it as soon as possible so we can reactivate it for another person's use.

"This essential piece of equipment is to help anyone who is in cardiac arrest survive."

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of the defibrillator contact Becky Furr, deputy clerk and assets manager, on 07536 456161 or at aclepcdeputyclerk@gmail.com.

Acle News

