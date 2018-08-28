Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dog stolen after owner pushed to ground

PUBLISHED: 08:55 19 January 2019

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

A dog has been stolen after its owner was pushed to the ground during a nighttime walk.

Norfolk Police are investigating after the owner was walking the 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross in the car park at Acle War Memorial Recreation Centre and Social Club in Bridewell Lane.

It is not known how many people were involved, but the victim was approached from behind and pushed to the ground, before the dog was unclipped from his lead and taken away.

The dog, named Harley is described as being dark coloured.

The incident occurred sometime between 10.30pm and 10.50pm on Thursday January 17.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the whereabouts of Harley, is urged to contact Sally Tucker of Great Yarmouth CID on 101, quoting reference 36/4165/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

Shoppers are being forced to do a double-take at the signs in the window at Palmers Picture: Liz Coates

‘We had no clue what was in there’ - Forgotten hotel safe cracked open after 50 years

A secret safe has been discovered at the Palm Court Hotel in North Drive Picture: Liz Bishop Photography

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which took place in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, November 7.

‘My heart breaks that I couldn’t save my son’ - mother’s agony on anniversary of son’s death

Trystan Potter who died four years ago. Photo: Supplied by Joanne Carlton

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We had no clue what was in there’ - Forgotten hotel safe cracked open after 50 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘My heart breaks that I couldn’t save my son’ - mother’s agony on anniversary of son’s death

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Weird Norfolk: Mrs Mortimer the wise woman of Great Yarmouth

A rustic cottage in which an old woman sits by the fire. Picture: Wellcome Collection

Dog stolen after owner pushed to ground

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

Person treated by ambulance service following building fire in Norfolk

A person was treated by the ambulance service following a building fire in Acle. PIC: Denise Bradley.

How long does it take to repair a pothole in Norfolk and Suffolk?

A pothole that appeared under a car in Banham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists