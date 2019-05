Firefighters rescue dog trapped in hole in Norfolk field

Cantley Road in South Burlingham. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Firefighters rescued a dog trapped in a hole in a Norfolk field.

The incident happened close to Cantley Road in Burlingham this morning (May 3).

One crew from Acle went to the scene, a ploughed field, where they used cutting equipment and a thermal imaging camera to rescue the trapped animal.

It took just under half an hour.

