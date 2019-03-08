'We need people to help protect the community' - Norfolk fire station appeals for new firefighters

From tackling roaring blazes to rescuing animals stuck in trees, there is no job too big or too small for a firefighter.

And if you've ever dreamt of donning a firefighters uniform and being the village hero then now could be your chance.

Acle fire station is appealing for new firefighters to join its ranks.

Currently operating with 10 members of staff, the station is in need of at least two more additions.

Station manager at Acle Stefan Rider, 46, said the job is perfect for people who have a balance of brain and brawn.

"You need to be physically fit as well as being able to make good decisions and work as part of a team," he said.

"It is a challenging job but it is very rewarding.

"People really appreciate the work we do which gives you a lot of pride."

The 46-year-old who has been a firefighter for 23 years said one of the biggest challenges crews in Acle face are incidents on the A47, Acle New Road.

He said: "We often have to attend crashes at night and are the first ones on the scene.

"It can be difficult to know what has happened but you have to make quick decisions."

Mr Rider said the station was keen to hear from residents who have an interest in becoming a firefighter.

He said: "We need people to help protect the community.

"We're very keen to have numbers on our reserve list as well so anyone interested should get in touch.

"It is important people are flexible though because they can be on call for a lot of hours."

Those interested in joining the Acle team must live within close proximity to the station but do not need any previous experience as training will be provided.

They must also be available on Thursday evenings for team training.

Mr Rider said the best part of the job was interacting with residents.

"It's great to be able to meet new people who live in your community on a daily basis," he said.

"You get a great sense of gratitude from them which is wonderful."

For more information on the job as a firefighter or to apply visit the fire service's website.