Petrol station staff to receive awards for attempting to save baby's life

Karolina Reutaite will be receiving the resuscitation certificate from the Royal Humane Society on November 4. - Credit: Submitted by Karolina Reutaite

Two staff at a petrol station off the A47 are to receive national lifesaving awards for attempting to save the life of a six-month old baby who had stopped breathing.

Ashley Hogden, the manager of the Acle BP service station, and shop assistant Karoline Reutaite were at work on February 14 when the baby's mother rushed into the store.

After the emergency services had been called, Mr Hogden relayed lifesaving instructions given over the phone to his work colleague, who administered CPR.

Despite their efforts and those of attending paramedics the baby was declared dead at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The two BP staff are to receive lifesaving honours from the Royal Humane Society, with Mr Hogden to be given a certificate of commendation and Miss Reutaite handed a resuscitation certificate.

The award ceremony will be held in Norwich on November 4.

Mr Hogden said he was proud to be receiving the award, but said that Miss Reutaite was more deserving as she was the one who had carried out CPR.

The BP garage in Acle - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Miss Reutaite said: “I feel quite honoured to be receiving the award.

"I certainly didn’t expect it.

“But it’s also quite sad to be receiving it.”

Miss Reutaite said that friends, family and work had supported her since the event.

“I would also just like to say our emergency services are incredible,” Miss Reutaite added.

“We are so lucky to have a service that deals with so much just for us.”

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society, said: “Mr Hogden and Miss Reutaite worked together as a team in terribly distressing circumstances and did everything humanly possible to help the baby.

“They were thrust into a traumatic life and death situation and did all they possibly could."

The Royal Humane Society is a charity that grants awards for acts of bravery in the saving of human life and also for the restoration of life by resuscitation.

The Queen is its patron and its president is Princess Alexandra.

The Society also awards non health care professionals who perform a successful resuscitation.

For more information, visit their website.