Bid to build 58 flats on former care home site approved

An image of what the proposed development at Acle could look like. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

A £5m housing scheme for older people who want to continue living independently will be built on the site of a former care home.

Herondale short stay residential care home and day centre in Acle. Picture: James Bass

The development, approved by Broadland District Council, and billed as meeting the needs of an ageing population, will see the former Herondale site in Acle replaced with 58 affordable homes for over 55s.

According to Saffron Housing Trust, the one and two-bedroom self-contained flats will enable residents to retain their independence and remain active in the community, benefiting from on-site facilities.

The proposed complex comprises one and two-bedroom self-contained flats, communal spaces such as a lounge, activity room, retail/café space, and a hair salon as well as outside areas for residents and the wider local community.

It is anticipated construction will start before winter this year.

An image of what the proposed development at Acle could look like. Pic: Norfolk County Council. An image of what the proposed development at Acle could look like. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

The scheme will be run and managed by Saffron Housing Trust, with on-site domiciliary care available from Norfolk County Council’s own company Norse Care.

Forty-one of the units will be available for affordable rent and the council will have nomination rights over who should be potential tenants.

Faith Davies, head of development at Saffron, said: “We are committed to providing extra care facilities to the local communities in which we operate in line with our specific older people strategy.

“Now the planning consent has been granted, the new scheme will add to our existing provision in Costessey, Bowthorpe and Diss.

An image of what the proposed development at Acle could look like. Pic: Norfolk County Council. An image of what the proposed development at Acle could look like. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

“Creating a sense of space within the scheme is important to us and we feel its location and facilities will create greater opportunities for residents to integrate with the community reducing social isolation.

“Saffron are very grateful for the commitment from our various stakeholders and consultants for bringing this development forward with us,” she said.

The development has been supported by Norfolk County Council and Homes England.

Cllr Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Services, said: “This is an excellent example of the sort of schemes we need to provide support for our ageing population.

Images have been released showing what new homes in Acle could look like Picture: Ingleton Wood Images have been released showing what new homes in Acle could look like Picture: Ingleton Wood

“With planning permission now agreed, this independent living development will both relieve some of the pressure placed on the NHS and also allow individuals to continue living independently, in a home of their own, with all the positive effects on physical and mental health that brings,” he added.

Images have been released showing what new homes in Acle could look like Picture: Ingleton Wood Images have been released showing what new homes in Acle could look like Picture: Ingleton Wood

