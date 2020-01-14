Bid to replace care home with 58 retirement flats

Herondale short stay residential care home and day centre in Acle. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2013

A vacant care home could be knocked down and replaced with a block of 58 retirement flats if a planning application is approved.

The bid, submitted to Broadland District Council, would see the former Herondale Respite care centre in Acle replaced with an affordable housing-with-care complex for people aged over 55, as well as associated communal facilities, car parking and landscaping.

A public consultation on the plan was held last month in the village, with 47 people attending and concerns raised in relation to parking, overlooking and noise.

The site is off Bridewell Lane in the centre of the village and the work would be carried out by Saffron Housing.

The planning application states the complex, designed partly within the footprint of the redundant care home, would include both one and two bedroom flats, as well as communal spaces including a lounge, a cinema/activity room, a retail/café space and a hair salon.

