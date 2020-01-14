Search

Advanced search

Bid to replace care home with 58 retirement flats

PUBLISHED: 16:09 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 14 January 2020

Herondale short stay residential care home and day centre in Acle. Picture: James Bass

Herondale short stay residential care home and day centre in Acle. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2013

A vacant care home could be knocked down and replaced with a block of 58 retirement flats if a planning application is approved.

The bid, submitted to Broadland District Council, would see the former Herondale Respite care centre in Acle replaced with an affordable housing-with-care complex for people aged over 55, as well as associated communal facilities, car parking and landscaping.

A public consultation on the plan was held last month in the village, with 47 people attending and concerns raised in relation to parking, overlooking and noise.

The site is off Bridewell Lane in the centre of the village and the work would be carried out by Saffron Housing.

The planning application states the complex, designed partly within the footprint of the redundant care home, would include both one and two bedroom flats, as well as communal spaces including a lounge, a cinema/activity room, a retail/café space and a hair salon.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation was underway in Great Yarmouth this morning (January 14) with multiple shops targeted at the same time Picture: Liz Coates

House fire being treated as suspected arson attack

A house on Mill Road in Great Yarmouth was sealed off after a fire on January 13. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Long-awaited zip line to be installed in village playing field

Happy kid with helmet and harness on zip line between trees

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

‘Put them back where they belong’ - Anger as urns from Venetian Waterways put up for sale

A pair of urns from the old Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth have been put up for sale for more than £1,000 each. Picture: Submitted.

Most Read

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation was underway in Great Yarmouth this morning (January 14) with multiple shops targeted at the same time Picture: Liz Coates

House fire being treated as suspected arson attack

A house on Mill Road in Great Yarmouth was sealed off after a fire on January 13. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Long-awaited zip line to be installed in village playing field

Happy kid with helmet and harness on zip line between trees

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

‘Put them back where they belong’ - Anger as urns from Venetian Waterways put up for sale

A pair of urns from the old Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth have been put up for sale for more than £1,000 each. Picture: Submitted.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Council leader discloses role in ‘promoting’ land for development vision

Shaun Vincent, leader of Broadland District Council, declared his work as a consultant with members of the council. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council

First look at what town’s £3.5m Market Place will look like

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

Furniture store set to be charity hub thanks to £250,000 donation

Centre 81 is celebrating a £250,000 windfall that will enable it to grow and move into new premises on the site of Better Furniture in Southtown Road Picture: LEP

Bid to replace care home with 58 retirement flats

Herondale short stay residential care home and day centre in Acle. Picture: James Bass

See inside this seaside B&B for sale for offers over £420,000

The guesthouse in Gorleston which is for sale. Pic: Minors & Brady
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists