Acle man died from multiple injuries after being found on A47
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
An inquest has been opened into the death of an Acle man who died in hospital after he was found on the A47.
Richard Dye died from multiple injuries after he was found on the A47 near his home on December 14 last year.
The 61-year-old's inquest was opened by area coroner for Norfolk, Yvonne Blake, who said: "He died as a result of a road traffic collision."
She added that Mr Dye had died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston on December 14.
Mr Dye lived in Beighton Road and floral tributes had been left at a flyover near to his home.
He was born in Moulton St Mary and the inquest heard there were no details of his employment.
The full inquest into Mr Dye's death will be held on June 22.
Following Mr Dye's death, Norfolk police appealed for information from the public and asked potential witnesses to call the Acle Roads Policing Team on 101.
