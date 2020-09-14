Road to close for five nights for roadworks

A stretch of the A1064 will close for five nights for roadworks.

The job, costing £142,600, will see Norfolk County Council resurface a section of the carriageway, also known as the Acle Link Road, from the A47 roundabout to just north of the junction with Old Road,

The road will be closed from 8pm to 6am for five nights from September 21.

During the overnight closures a signed diversion route will be in place, with access through the closure allowed for emergency vehicles only.

The junction with Old Road will also be resurfaced, the county council has said.

The job will involve stripping the existing surface of the carriageway and resurfacing it, replacing the road studs and reinstating the lining.

The county council has thanked people for their patience while the work is carried out.

