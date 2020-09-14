Search

Advanced search

Road to close for five nights for roadworks

PUBLISHED: 09:16 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 14 September 2020

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A stretch of the A1064 will close for five nights for roadworks.

The job, costing £142,600, will see Norfolk County Council resurface a section of the carriageway, also known as the Acle Link Road, from the A47 roundabout to just north of the junction with Old Road,

The road will be closed from 8pm to 6am for five nights from September 21.

During the overnight closures a signed diversion route will be in place, with access through the closure allowed for emergency vehicles only.

The junction with Old Road will also be resurfaced, the county council has said.

The job will involve stripping the existing surface of the carriageway and resurfacing it, replacing the road studs and reinstating the lining.

The county council has thanked people for their patience while the work is carried out.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Primeyarc’ boost to high street as former Debenhams store is taken over

Primeyarc is a new art space inside the former Debenhams unit in Market Gates Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

Road to close for five nights for roadworks

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

Rule of six law starts today - here are all the new rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Picture PA Wire.

How cute! New arrivals at popular Norfolk zoo

New snow leopard cubs at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

New design for market following concerns over impact

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Primeyarc’ boost to high street as former Debenhams store is taken over

Primeyarc is a new art space inside the former Debenhams unit in Market Gates Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

Road to close for five nights for roadworks

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

Rule of six law starts today - here are all the new rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Picture PA Wire.

How cute! New arrivals at popular Norfolk zoo

New snow leopard cubs at Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

New design for market following concerns over impact

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Red tide’ of seaweed washes up on Norfolk beaches

The shoreline along the east coast has been turned a vivid red in places thanks to a dumping of week Picture: Liz Coates

‘Nice to be back’ - Bloaters welcome crowd for new season’s first home game

Attacker Declan McAvoy playing on Saturday (September 12) at the Wellesley Recreation Ground as Great Yarmouth Town FC welcomed back fans for the first home game of the season. Picture: Steve Wood.

Norfolk man charged with corruption over Saudi defence contracts

Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Google Maps.

New design for market following concerns over impact

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

‘Primeyarc’ boost to high street as former Debenhams store is taken over

Primeyarc is a new art space inside the former Debenhams unit in Market Gates Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall