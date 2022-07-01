Wimbledon heartbreak for Norfolk tennis player Olivia Nicholls

Olivia Nicholls, left, and her doubles partner Alicia Barnett have been knocked out of Wimbledon - Credit: Getty Images

There was heartbreak for Acle tennis player Olivia Nicholls after she was knocked out of Wimbledon this afternoon in a tense three-set match.

Miss Nicholls and doubles partner Alicia Barnett lost two sets to one in the second round of the ladies doubles to Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok and Romanian Raluca Olarua.

Miss Nicholls, 27, and her English doubles partner won the first set 6-3 but then lost the second set 4-6.

A tense final set went 7-6 to the Ukrainian and Romanian players.

The exciting match lasted three hours and nine minutes.

Miss Nicholls' first round ladies double game saw her and her partner triumph over Estonian Kaia Kanepi and Czech Renata Voracova.

Miss Nicholls and her partner had been entered as wildcards.

She has been playing since she was four-years-old and she trains at Acle Tennis Club where her mother Ann Nicholls is head coach.