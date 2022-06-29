News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Wimbledon wild card Olivia through to second round in ladies doubles

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:21 PM June 29, 2022
Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett tennis players

Olivia Nicholls, left, with doubles partner Alicia Barnett - Credit: Getty Images

A tennis player from Norfolk has progressed to the second round of the ladies doubles at Wimbledon.

Olivia Nicholls, 27 and of Acle Tennis Club, and partner Alicia Barnett took to the famous grass at the All England Club this afternoon to play Estonian Kaia Kanepi and Czech Renata Voracova.

Miss Nicholls and her English partner won the match by two sets to one. They had won the first set 6-1 but their opponents won the second set 6-4.

The third and final set was won by the English pair 6-2.

Miss Nicholls had been given a wild card entry to the tournament.

She has been playing since she was four-years-old. She trains at Acle Tennis Club where her mother Ann Nicholls is head coach.  

She attended Acle Primary School, Acle High School and East Norfolk Sixth Form College, before studying Sports Science with Management at Loughborough University.
She went professional in 2017 and is ranked 110th in doubles.
 

   
 

