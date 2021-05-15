Village bids for 'summer evening vibe' with launch of outdoor market

Published: 11:07 AM May 15, 2021

Ruth Sutton, of Acle Cakes and Bakes, will run a stall at Acle's outdoor market this summer. - Credit: Submitted

Shop local is the message as a village in the Broads prepares for the launch of a new outdoor market.

Acle Parish Council has announced that a temporary food and produce market will come to the village this summer.

The stalls, funded by a grant from Broadland District Council, will be set up every Thursday evening from 3pm to 7pm, starting on June 10.

Angela Bishop, parish council chairperson, said: "We hope to have a range of stalls and bring some vibrancy and excitement to summer evenings in the village, and footfall to The Street."

The parish council launched a Shop Acle campaign last year to show the community how many businesses are in the village, starting a Facebook page and sending out a directory of 125 shops and businesses.

"We want people to see what Acle has to offer and that our shops and businesses are very much open and welcome your custom," Ms Bishop said.

The outdoor market will take place outside the former Barclays Bank building in Acle. - Credit: Archant

One of the stalls will be run by Ruth Sutton, the woman behind Acle Cakes and Bakes.

She said: "We want to get a summer evening vibe going in the village. It will be nice to get everybody out and about on the street and get some community spirit going and some support for local businesses."

She started her home-run bakery in January 2019 while caring for her father-in-law.

Local shops and businesses including Scooters cafe, The East Coast Hospice Charity Shop and The Enchanted Florist have promised to stay open later to support the weekly event.

The market, which will adhere to any coronavirus guidelines, will be located at The Street outside the old Barclay's Bank building.

Free parking will be available at Acle War Memorial Recreation Centre on Bridewell Lane, only a short walk away.

Enquiries about running a stall can be made to the Acle Parish clerk at paulinejames@aol.com







