When will Covid vaccinations start in Acle?

Published: 10:32 AM February 3, 2021

A village memorial hall and recreation centre is likely to be used as a coronavirus vaccination hub.

Norfolk and Waveney already has 26 different sites offering jabs to protect against Covid-19 - and Acle Recreation Centre has announced it too will join the biggest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS.

The regional Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which is leading the roll-out of the vaccines, has not yet confirmed the announcement - but chairman of the recreation centre's board of trustees, Barry Brook, said it is expected people around the village will start getting their injections there on March 9.

Mr Brook said the CCG contacted him in December about using the facility and that it has been rented out until August.

The main hall and another room will be used, he said.

Mr Brook also said: "We're pleased and happy to help the local community. We're pleased we're able to participate in this to help the community get ove the situation."

Acle Recreation Centre was built 40 years ago and is normally used for bowls, football, badmintion and social occasions.

The last year has been "financially very difficult" for the centre but it has successfully applied for government grants, he said.

Mr Brook himself received his first dose of the vaccination in Hoveton on Saturday and hopes he can get his second jab in Acle.

A CCG spokesperson said: "Large scale and community pharmacy sites continue to be rolled out over the coming weeks and will be announced by the NHS just before they go live."