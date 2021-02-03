When will Covid vaccinations start in Acle?
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A village memorial hall and recreation centre is likely to be used as a coronavirus vaccination hub.
Norfolk and Waveney already has 26 different sites offering jabs to protect against Covid-19 - and Acle Recreation Centre has announced it too will join the biggest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS.
The regional Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which is leading the roll-out of the vaccines, has not yet confirmed the announcement - but chairman of the recreation centre's board of trustees, Barry Brook, said it is expected people around the village will start getting their injections there on March 9.
Mr Brook said the CCG contacted him in December about using the facility and that it has been rented out until August.
The main hall and another room will be used, he said.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Brook also said: "We're pleased and happy to help the local community. We're pleased we're able to participate in this to help the community get ove the situation."
Acle Recreation Centre was built 40 years ago and is normally used for bowls, football, badmintion and social occasions.
Most Read
- 1 Wanted man charged with aggravated burglary after man stabbed
- 2 Planners recommend council refuses 150 homes bid
- 3 When will Covid vaccinations start in Acle?
- 4 Man stabbed and two in hospital following fight between eight people
- 5 Coastal development bid 'engineered' to avoid affordable homes
- 6 How villagers matched a widower's devotion to keep memorial pristine
- 7 'No further action' after Norfolk Broads boat chase drama
- 8 Closing speeches at trial of Yarmouth man accused of murder
- 9 Snow forecast for Norfolk and Suffolk over the weekend
- 10 Salad on your windowsill? Free starter kits to boost wellbeing
The last year has been "financially very difficult" for the centre but it has successfully applied for government grants, he said.
Mr Brook himself received his first dose of the vaccination in Hoveton on Saturday and hopes he can get his second jab in Acle.
A CCG spokesperson said: "Large scale and community pharmacy sites continue to be rolled out over the coming weeks and will be announced by the NHS just before they go live."