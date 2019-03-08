Roadworks to find damaged water pipe to begin on route notorious for flooding

Work to identify a suspected broken water pipe will begin on the corner of Norwich Road in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Temporary traffic lights will be set up in Acle to identify a suspected damaged water pipe on a stretch of road which is notorious for flooding.

A car driving through the deep pool of water which builds up on the corner of Norwich Road in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton A car driving through the deep pool of water which builds up on the corner of Norwich Road in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

The corner of Norwich Road has concerned residents in the village for a number of years with drivers having to take evasive action by using the wrong side of the road following spells of heavy rain.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said work to locate possible damage to a surface water pipe on the junction with The Street will start on Monday, November 4.

Work is expected to last until Thursday, November 7.

Following a period of heavy rain earlier this month, cars could been seen driving on the right-hand side of the road to avoid a deep pool of water which had built up outside of St Edmund Church.

A number of residents said they use an alternative route through the village because of the problems.

Norfolk County Council said it had identified the cause of the flooding and was working on finding a long-term fix.