Roadworks to find damaged water pipe to begin on route notorious for flooding

PUBLISHED: 15:33 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 29 October 2019

Work to identify a suspected broken water pipe will begin on the corner of Norwich Road in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Work to identify a suspected broken water pipe will begin on the corner of Norwich Road in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Temporary traffic lights will be set up in Acle to identify a suspected damaged water pipe on a stretch of road which is notorious for flooding.

A car driving through the deep pool of water which builds up on the corner of Norwich Road in Acle. Picture: Joseph NortonA car driving through the deep pool of water which builds up on the corner of Norwich Road in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

The corner of Norwich Road has concerned residents in the village for a number of years with drivers having to take evasive action by using the wrong side of the road following spells of heavy rain.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said work to locate possible damage to a surface water pipe on the junction with The Street will start on Monday, November 4.

Work is expected to last until Thursday, November 7.

Following a period of heavy rain earlier this month, cars could been seen driving on the right-hand side of the road to avoid a deep pool of water which had built up outside of St Edmund Church.

A number of residents said they use an alternative route through the village because of the problems.

Norfolk County Council said it had identified the cause of the flooding and was working on finding a long-term fix.

Village Co-op to close

The Co-operative store in Bradwell will be reopened as a Morrisons. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

Sports Direct set to move into former M&S building

Sports Direct are set to move into the M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Zero waste store officially opens in historic high street

Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store in Lowestoft's High Street. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

