Broken down car blocking A47

A car has broke down near the Acle roundabout on the A47 on May 28. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A carriageway on the A47 is partially blocked after a car broke down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

❌ A47 Acle Straight - Vehicle broken down in the Great Yarmouth bound carriageway. Please take extra caution in the area, officers on the way. Our reference 83. #CCR1668 ❌ — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) May 28, 2020

Norfolk Police have said a vehicle is stalled on the Great Yarmouth bound carriageway of the Acle Straight, near the Acle roundabout.

A tweet posted at 9.27am on Thursday (May 28) said officers were on the way.

Motorists travelling that way have been asked to take extra caution.

Check our live traffic map for updated information.

You may also want to watch: