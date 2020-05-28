Search

Broken down car blocking A47

PUBLISHED: 10:38 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 28 May 2020

A car has broke down near the Acle roundabout on the A47 on May 28. Picture: Google Maps.

A carriageway on the A47 is partially blocked after a car broke down.

Norfolk Police have said a vehicle is stalled on the Great Yarmouth bound carriageway of the Acle Straight, near the Acle roundabout.

A tweet posted at 9.27am on Thursday (May 28) said officers were on the way.

Motorists travelling that way have been asked to take extra caution.

Check our live traffic map for updated information.

