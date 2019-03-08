Search

Motorists facing delays following A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 15 August 2019

Police have been called to reports of a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

Police have been called to reports of a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

Motorists are facing delays after a two-vehicle collision on the A47.

Norfolk Police were called at 12.29pm on Thursday (August 15) to a crash on the Acle Straight.

It is reported the road is partially blocked and traffic is slow in both directions between Branch Road and the Acle roundabout.

Police are still at the scene.

More to follow.

Check our live traffic map for more information.

