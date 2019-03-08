Motorists facing delays following A47 crash

Police have been called to reports of a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Motorists are facing delays after a two-vehicle collision on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police were called at 12.29pm on Thursday (August 15) to a crash on the Acle Straight.

It is reported the road is partially blocked and traffic is slow in both directions between Branch Road and the Acle roundabout.

Police are still at the scene.

More to follow.

You may also want to watch:

Check our live traffic map for more information.