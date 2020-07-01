Acle Straight closed following three-vehicle crash

Emergency services were called to a crash on the Halvergate bend on the Acle Straight on Wednesday (July 1). Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Police have closed the Acle Straight in both directions after a three-car collision.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the Hindu temple on the Halvergate bend on the A47 at 3.40pm on Wednesday (July 1).

The fire and ambulance services are also at the scene, where it is reported one car has gone off the road.

There are also reports of heavy traffic and motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes, with the road expected to remain closed for some time.

First Bus has said its X1 and X11 services are being diverted via Filby.

For further information check our live traffic map.