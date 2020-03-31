Search

Three hospitalised after crash on A47

PUBLISHED: 14:13 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 31 March 2020

The Acle Straight near Halvergate. Picture: Steve Parsons

Three people were hospitalised after a car crashed into a ditch off the A47.

Paramedics assessed seven people at the scene of the collision, which involved one car, a Vauxhall Zafira, on the Acle Straight near Halvergate in the early hours of Tuesday (March 31).

Norfolk Police were called at 3.36am to reports of a car stuck in a ditch, while the East of England Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and a rapid response vehicle.

Seven people were assessed at the scene and three were transported to James Paget Hospital for further assessment and care.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene, sending appliances from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Acle.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the persons.

The road was closed until 5.20am while officers dealt with the incident.

