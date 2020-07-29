Search

Cyclist injured in A47 hit and run

PUBLISHED: 11:22 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 29 July 2020

A cyclist was injured in a hit and run at the Acle roundabout on July 28.

A cyclist was injured in a hit and run at the Acle roundabout on July 28. Picture: Google Maps.

A cyclist was injured in a hit and run on the A47.

Norfolk Police have said the incident happened just outside Acle at about 3.45pm on Tuesday (July 28), when a car collided with a cyclist on the roundabout with the junction of the Acle Straight.

The car, a blue Volvo thought to be either a V60 or V90 model, failed to stop at the scene and continue travelling Norwich bound on the A47.

The cyclist, a woman in her 20s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or were travelling in the area yesterday afternoon and have relevant dash cam footage.

Witnesses should contact PC Jonathan Turner-Evans at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle on 101 quoting incident number 254 of 28 July.

