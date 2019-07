Delays on Acle Straight as car towing caravan breaks down

A car towing a caravan has broken down on the Acle Straight. Picture: Anthony Garden Archant

Holidaymakers flocking to Great Yarmouth are facing delays as a car towing a caravan has broken down.

The white Vauxhall has been blocking traffic about five miles from Great Yarmouth since just after 1pm this afternoon.

The incident has caused tailbacks on the road with the car yet to be recovered.