Two people hospitalised after four-car crash on A47

PUBLISHED: 14:22 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 13 August 2020

Emergency services were called to a crash at Halvergate on the Acle Straight on Thursday (August 13). Picture: Google Maps.

Emergency services were called to a crash at Halvergate on the Acle Straight on Thursday (August 13). Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Two people have been taken to hospital after a four-car crash on the A47.

Emergency services were called to reports of the collision on the Acle Straight outside Great Yarmouth just before 11am on Thursday (August 13).

Norfolk Police have said the road was closed between the Acle and Vauxhall roundabouts before being reopened at 1.22pm.

Four ambulances and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Two adults were transferred by land ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the James Paget Hospital, while four other patients were treated at the scene.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Carrow helped to make the scene safe and released the occupants of the cars using hydraulic rescue equipment.

For updated travel information check our live traffic map.

