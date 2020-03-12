Search

Protective clothing and magazine ban among GP surgery's measures to stop coronavirus spread

PUBLISHED: 10:43 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 12 March 2020

A range of infection control measures have been introduced at Acle Medical Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A GP surgery has removed all magazines and leaflets, introduced protective clothing, and put reception staff behind a perspex screen in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Patients at Acle Medical Practice, in Acle, near Great Yarmouth, have been told to expect obvious and visible changes when they next visit.

The surgery has posted a notice on its Facebook page to tell visitors to both its Acle and Reedham surgeries about the new infection control measures.

The action comes as the Government is expected to move into the 'delay' phase of managing the lethal bug now classed as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Eight people have so far died from the disease in the UK ,and there are said to be 32 cases in the East of England - although none in Norfolk.

The post says measures include the removal of all loose items including magazines and leaflets, perspex protection at the reception desk, temperature checking, and staff wearing protective clothing like disposable gowns, gloves, aprons, and face masks.

Practice manager Teresa Randall said although there was guidance coming out all the time the surgery had decided to take extra measures to limit exposure and to 'be prepared.'

She said: 'Some of the measures are more about protecting our staff and trying to limit the spread within the community.

'We put it on our Facebook page because there are some quite visible changes.

'Everything has gone, there are no leaflets, nothing.

'The likelihood today is that the Government is going to move this to 'delay' and I expect we will have more to do.

'We just want to be prepared.'

She said temperature testing would take place in a clinical room with a nurse, but that not every patient would be tested.

Patients could been seen by staff wearing aprons or disposable gowns. Some staff might be wearing face masks.

Mrs Randall said feedback to their approach had all been positive.

